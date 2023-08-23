Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

