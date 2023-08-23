Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,202 TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TU. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

TELUS stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.58%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

