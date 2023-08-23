Vise Technologies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.