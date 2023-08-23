Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.17. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $145.30 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

