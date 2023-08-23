Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average of $228.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

