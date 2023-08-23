Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 4,453 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of USB opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

