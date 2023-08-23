Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

