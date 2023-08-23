Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

