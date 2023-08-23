Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 613 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $519.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $236.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.