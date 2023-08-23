Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,511,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,083,000 after acquiring an additional 136,251 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GMS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GMS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

GMS Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $76.14.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 31,103 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,070,837.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,026.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 171,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $12,024,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,763,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,991,739.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

