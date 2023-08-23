Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $24,276,860,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MET opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

