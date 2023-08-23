VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Steven R. Downing Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,675.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VOXX opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $14.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $111.93 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth $135,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

