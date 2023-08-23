Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $214.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.12. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

