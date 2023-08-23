Waste Management, Inc. (WM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Waste Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

