Wedbush Downgrades DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Neutral

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $155.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

