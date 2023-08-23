Wedbush Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $6.78 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after purchasing an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,390 shares of company stock worth $9,297,768. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

