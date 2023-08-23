Wells Fargo & Company Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $270.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.94.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $234.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. American National Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

