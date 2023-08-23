William Bobbora Buys 1,000 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) insider William Bobbora acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $20,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,611.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.41. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TCBX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 383,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

