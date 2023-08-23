Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.com worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

