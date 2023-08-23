Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 18th

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.