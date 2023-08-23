Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

