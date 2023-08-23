Zenon S. Nie Purchases 40,000 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Zenon S. Nie bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,125.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.