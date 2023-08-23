Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q3 guidance to $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.63-4.67 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $89.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.62 and a beta of -0.21.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,660,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,038. Insiders own 11.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

