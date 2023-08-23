Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q3 guidance to $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.63-4.67 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZM opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.62 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $89.67.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,119 shares in the company, valued at $984,851.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,851.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,732 shares of company stock worth $5,204,038 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.