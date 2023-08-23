Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Announces Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q3 guidance to $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.63-4.67 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.62 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $5,204,038. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 360,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3,143.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 350,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,452,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,125,000 after acquiring an additional 270,970 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

