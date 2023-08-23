Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q3 guidance to $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.63-4.67 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZM opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.62 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $89.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,119 shares in the company, valued at $984,851.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,119 shares in the company, valued at $984,851.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,732 shares of company stock worth $5,204,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

