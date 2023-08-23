Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.62 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,851.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,038. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

