Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.63-$4.67 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.62 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $5,204,038. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.