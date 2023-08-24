1,000 Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.20.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $404,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $404,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,147 shares of company stock worth $4,324,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

