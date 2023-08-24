1,064 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

