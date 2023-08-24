12,792 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CI opened at $281.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.03.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

