2,435 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,413,000 after buying an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.