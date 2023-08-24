2,834,620 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,834,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Lufax as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lufax by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

Lufax stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.24%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

