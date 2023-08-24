41,220 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baidu by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $51,993,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $50,261,000. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34.

Several analysts have commented on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

