5,395 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $43.18.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

