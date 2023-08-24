6,606 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.8 %

SCHW opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

