6,755 Shares in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $856.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.78 and a beta of 0.87. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $55.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.11 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Read Our Latest Report on OrthoPediatrics

Insider Buying and Selling at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $190,313.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $190,313.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,595.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.