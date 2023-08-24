7,992 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AES news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.