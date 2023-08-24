812 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth $6,547,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.40 and a 200-day moving average of $290.15. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $188.09 and a one year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.79.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

