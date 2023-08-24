99,671 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $184.23 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

