Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

ATNM stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 385,688 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

