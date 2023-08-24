adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

adidas stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.91 and a beta of 1.08. adidas has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Analysts predict that adidas will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in adidas by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in adidas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

