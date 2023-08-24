Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $86,585,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,014,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.