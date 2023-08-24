Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$13.50 by Desjardins

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a C$13.50 target price by research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.64.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of C$93.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.7196554 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

