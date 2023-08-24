AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $80.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AER

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AerCap Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $150,159,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.