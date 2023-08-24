AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $80.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.33.
AER has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
AER stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.99. AerCap has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
