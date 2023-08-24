Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Airbnb by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Airbnb by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $2,554,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,333,728.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,430,014 shares of company stock valued at $318,481,184. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

