Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.64.

BABA opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.58. The company has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 115.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

