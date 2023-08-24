Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.81.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.