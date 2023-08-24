Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.37 on Monday. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,006 shares of company stock worth $8,804,132. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

