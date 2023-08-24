Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Altium from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Altium stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Altium has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

