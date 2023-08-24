Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Altium from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altium
Altium Stock Performance
About Altium
Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Design Software; and Cloud Platform. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium 365 viewer, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altium
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.